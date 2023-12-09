Here are the highest-paid MLB players entering 2024

How much does it cost to land a generational baseball talent still in his prime? Let's ask the Los Angeles Dodgers' accountants, a group that will surely have its hands full for years to come.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Saturday announced he decided to join the Dodgers after a lengthy process, simply crossing towns instead of borders, which would've been the case had he picked the Toronto Blue Jays.

Of course, in doing so the Dodgers had to pay quite the pretty penny to afford Ohtani. Ohtani's reported contract is a stunning 10-year, $700 million deal that will see the star make $70 million a year. It's an unprecedented figure, but elites don't come cheap.

Following Ohtani's blockbuster contract, let's look at the highest-paid MLB players entering the 2024 season, with more shuffling likely to occur:

Who are the highest-paid MLB players?

Ohtani's reported deal will see him comfortably claiming the throne.

The next highest players signed deals prior to the 2023 season with an average annual value (AAV) of over $40 million. The order could change depending on the dominoes that fall after Ohtani's decision.

Here’s a full look at the highest-paid MLB players entering 2024 based on AAV, according to Spotrac:

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: $70 million

T-2. Max Scherzer, Texas Rangers: $43,333,333

T-2. Justin Verlander, Houston Astros: $43,333,333

4. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: $40 million

5. Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers: $37 million

6. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees: $36 million

7. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: $35,541,667

T-8. Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals: $35 million

T-8. Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels: $35 million

10. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: $34.1 million

11. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins: $33.3 million

T-12. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers: $32.5 million

T-12. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals: $32.5 million

14. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: $31,818,182

15. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox: $31,350,000

16. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: $30,416,667

17. Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox: $29 million

18. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: $27,272,727

T-19. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers: $27 million

T-19. Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees: $27 million

21. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers: $26,928,571

T-22. Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals: $26 million

T-22. Kris Bryant, Colorado Rockies: $26 million

24. Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres: $25,454,545

25. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: $25,384,615

26. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs: $25,285,714

T-27. Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees: $25 million

T-27. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers: $25 million

T-27. George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: $25 million

T-27. Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals: $25 million