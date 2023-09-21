Giant bubble, wild goose fly over field during Dodgers-Tigers game

Bobby Miller of the Los Angeles Dodgers opening pitch to Matt Vierling of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Hate to burst your bubble, but the game must go on.

For perhaps the first time in Major League Baseball history, a game was delayed, albeit a very brief delay, by a bubble floating over the field, albeit a rather large bubble.

A bubble delay at Dodger Stadium. 🫧 pic.twitter.com/zzSHJrjbF4 — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2023

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller stepped off the mound in the top of the third inning while trailing the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Wednesday when an unusually large soap bubble, it’s origins unknown at this time, was spotted hovering above the outfield at Dodger Stadium.

Players paused to look up, announcers acknowledged its presence, the bubble floated on. It didn’t get very close to the field before it popped, causing a slight murmur by the crowd.

Just your average “Bubble Delay” at the ballpark pic.twitter.com/yfvufC5W8P — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) September 21, 2023

And the bubble wasn't the only flying object soaring through the air at Wednesday's Dodgers game. A wild goose took flight during the game, bringing back unwanted memories in Los Angeles of last year's NLDS between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

David Peralta's foul ball to left in the seventh inning just narrowly missed the goose, causing it to start flying in circles above the field.

We fly high, no lie, you know this, Birdin’. 🐦 pic.twitter.com/mhH3sgqPqN — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2023

Just when you think you've seen it all at the ballpark.

So if the Dodgers come back to win this game are we claiming Rally Bubble or Rally Goose? — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) September 21, 2023

Bubble Delays are the best kind of delay. — Jacob Zinder (@Jacob_Zinder) September 21, 2023

After the bubble delay, I think it’s time to bring back the bubble machine in the dugout pic.twitter.com/7WSADlTKSm — Erik (@Erik42__) September 21, 2023

The Dodgers are no strangers to bubbles at the stadium either. During the 2014 season, the team had a bubble machine in the dugout for celebration purposes.

But the bubble machine and wild goose has not been kind to the Dodgers, with the team losing in the division series in the years they made their respective appearances.

The Dodgers went on to lose Wednesday's game to the Tigers 4-2.