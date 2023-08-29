Fans who made contact with Ronald Acuna Jr. after running onto field are arrested

A fan charges at Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as security detains another person in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The two fans who made contact with Ronald Acuna Jr. after running onto the field during Monday's Braves-Rockies game in Denver have been arrested.

Denver residents Jefferson Gonzales-Merida and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz were arrested on charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace, the Denver Police Department announced on Tuesday according to NBC affiliate KUSA.

A juvenile male was also cited for trespassing after briefly coming onto the field before returning to the stands, police said.

Before the bottom of the seventh inning at Coors Field, a fan ran into right field and hugged Acuna Jr. As security guards were trying to get that fan off of Acuna Jr., a second fan came darting toward the four-time All-Star and caused him to fall to the ground.

Acuna Jr. was not injured amid the bizarre scene and he remained in the game afterward, completing a 4-for-5 night at the plate in a 14-4 Braves rout. He told reporters postgame that he thought the fans stormed the field to take a picture with him.

“I was a little scared at first,” Acuna Jr. said of the incident through an interpreter. “I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything’s OK. We’re all OK and I hope they’re OK.”

“Thankfully, they weren’t there to do any harm, but you just never know during those situations,” Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar added. “They were extreme fans and wanted to get a picture, put their hands on him. But in no way is it appropriate for people to leave the stands, even more to put their hands on someone else.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report