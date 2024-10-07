Dodger fans throw objects at Padres players, delay NLDS Game 2

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) talks with umpires and security in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The National League Division Series is white hot between rivals Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Fans got involved in Game 2 Sunday, throwing objects onto the field during a 7th-inning at-bat from the Dodgers.

Officials delayed the game after a baseball was thrown in the direction of Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar from the pavilion sections at Dodger Stadium.

Things are getting heated at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/hfIWFoouiG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2024

Profar, who had taunted Dodgers fans after stealing a homerun from Mookie Betts in the 1st inning, was visibly upset as his teammates attempted to calm him down.

Yu Darvish was given time to warm up after the delay of the game and was able to finish the 7th inning without allowing any runs.

Multiple security personnel were placed on the outfield after the incident.