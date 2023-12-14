Trending
MLB

Dodgers strike deal for Tyler Glasnow, but trade contingent on extension

The Dodgers will send over two young prospects to the Rays as part of the deal

By Brendan Brightman

Tyler Glasnow #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on April 12, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The blockbuster offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers continues.

The Dodgers reportedly have agreed to a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot.

In return, the Rays are set to receive young right-hander Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca.

However, the deal is contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A., which reportedly appears likely.

The 30-year-old Glasnow is coming off a season in which he produced a 3.58 ERA in 21 starts, having missed time due to an oblique strain. He was set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The reports of the Glasnow trade comes shortly after the Dodgers formally announced their new superstar, Shohei Ohtani, who they signed to a 10-year, $700 million deal this past week.

Ohtani's deal defers $680 million of his contract until after his playing time, allowing the Dodgers to have more room acquiring more players as Ohtani tries to finally win in the postseason.

Even if the deal with Glasnow goes through, the Dodgers may still not be done this offseason. They are still in the sweepstakes for Japanese pitcher phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with Ohtani and other Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman reportedly helping in trying to persuade Yamamoto to join them on their megateam.

