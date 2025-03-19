The reigning NL MVP has his first home run of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani electrified his home crowd in Japan on Wednesday, blasting a solo shot in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs.

The Tokyo Dome crowd had been waiting for this moment from Ohtani, a three-time MVP who won a World Series last year in his first season with the Dodgers. He went 2 for 5 with a double in the Dodgers' win over the Cubs on Tuesday before homering Wednesday in their final game in Japan.

The hit wasn't without controversy, though, as a fan appeared to reach out over the wall in right-center field to catch the ball, unsuccessfully.

Umpires on the field ruled it a home run and replay confirmed the call. Here's a closer look at the play:

Ohtani's home run gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead in the game. Los Angeles held on to win 6-3, sweeping the brief two-game set against Chicago.

The Dodgers and Cubs will return to the U.S. for a few more spring training games before Opening Day on Thursday, March 27.