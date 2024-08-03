Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea say son Maximus has Guillain-Barre syndrome

Freddie Freeman #5 after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on July 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea said their 3-year-old son Maximus is suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Their update in a joint social-media post Thursday came little more than a week after the Dodgers scratched him from the starting lineup against Houston, then placed him on the family emergency list a day later. Freeman rushed home and hasn't played since.

In the post, they said Maximus had "rapidly declined and went into full-body paralysis” and was rushed to the hospital to “reinforce his lungs” last Friday. Maximus has improved in recent days, including having his breathing tube removed and being taken off a ventilator Wednesday.

“These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives,” the post stated. “Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed.”

The post stated the family has appreciated prayers and support from well-wishers.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. While there is no cure, most people fully recover.

Freeman, an eight-time all-star, is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 67 RBI.

