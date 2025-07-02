The Diamondbacks announced that the fan who reached over the wall in the eighth inning Monday cannot attend another home game this season and has had his season tickets terminated.

The fan can return next season, but only if “he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct.” Among other things, that Code of Conduct prohibits entering the field of play or interfering.

“This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field,” the team said in a statement explaining the decision.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

After Bob Melvin's challenge, this was ruled a double for Christian Koss due to fan interference 😳 pic.twitter.com/XnCVkz1ZYf — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 1, 2025

Should this have been ruled a home run for Christian Koss? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4TnBAoTwjp — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 1, 2025

After Monday’s incident, video surfaced of at least three other instances where the same fan reached over the wall. In the eighth inning Monday, he snagged a Christian Koss fly ball that looked headed for the front row or the top of the wall. After a review, the play was ruled a double.

“He should try out for a team,” manager Bob Melvin joked on Tuesday when informed of the news.