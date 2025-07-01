Wilyer Abreu hits inside-the-park HR and grand slam in game vs. Reds

Wilyer Abreu etched his name into Boston Red Sox history during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Abreu launched one roughly 420 feet off the center-field wall at Fenway Park and turned on the jets for an electrifying inside-the-park home run. It was the first Red Sox inside-the-parker since Eduardo Nunez's in 2018.

WILYER WITH AN INSIDE-THE-PARK HR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u4mltOFgij — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Abreu's rare feat gave the Red Sox an 8-5 lead, and he wasn't done yet. In the eighth inning, he came through again with his first career grand slam to widen Boston's lead to 13-5.

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT WILYER ABREU!



He has an inside-the-park home run AND a grand slam tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/o7XjO4MDpw — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2025

Those were Abreu's 15th and 16th homers of the season. He is the first Red Sox player to hit an inside-the-park homer and a conventional homer in the same game since Pokey Reese in 2004.

The Red Sox went on to defeat the Reds in the series opener, 13-6.