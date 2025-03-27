Red Sox takeaways: Abreu's HRs help Boston beat Rangers on Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox started the 2025 MLB season with a 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, and Wilyer Abreu made it possible.

The Red Sox right fielder hit two home runs, including a three-run blast that broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning.

Outside of Abreu, the Red Sox weren't able to produce much offense against Rangers starter Nate Eovaldi and the rest of Texas' pitching staff. Boston's best hitters -- Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman -- combined to go 1-for-12 at the plate with five strikeouts and zero walks.

Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell made his major league debut and collected his first career hit in the top of the ninth inning. He finished 1-for-3 with one walk and one strikeout.

The team's marquee offseason addition, left-handed starter Garrett Crochet, pitched five innings in his Red Sox debut. The bullpen took over in the sixth inning and allowed just two hits with zero walks and three strikeouts the rest of the way. Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless eighth inning and earned the win in his Boston debut. Justin Slaten threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.

Here are three takeaways from the Opening Day victory.

Wilyer Abreu shines

The bulk of the Red Sox's offense came from Wilyer Abreu, who went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a single, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk. Boston had three hits through five innings, and Abreu tallied two of them.

One of those hits was a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning that tied the score at two. Abreu crushed a four-seam fastball from Eovaldi and sent it 415 feet into the right field stands.

Abreu hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning that gave Boston a 5-2 lead:

Wilyer Abreu's second homer of the game gives the @RedSox the lead in the 9th! #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/DT09UoLy7W — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

Abreu played his first full MLB season in 2024 and batted .253 with 15 homers and 58 RBI in 132 games. He really shined on defense and won an American League Gold Glove in right field, becoming the first Red Sox rookie to win a Gold Glove since Fred Lynn in 1975.

If you're looking for a Red Sox player who could have a breakout season, Abreu should be at or near the top of the list.

Garrett Crochet solid in debut

Crochet's much-anticipated debut was a good one. He started it in fine fashion by striking out the first batter he faced. He pitched a scoreless first inning but needed 18 pitches to do it.

The Rangers opened the scoring in the second inning when Kevin Pillar hit an RBI double to center field. After a scoreless third inning for Crochet, he allowed a run in the fourth when Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI double to center.

Crochet bounced back with a scoreless fifth inning to complete his day. He ended up throwing 88 pitches (61 strikes) over five innings and allowed five hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out four. He had 15 swings-and-misses.

It wasn't a dominant performance from the 25-year-old lefty, but it was a solid outing against a very good Rangers lineup.

Rafael Devers really struggles

The Red Sox need a bounce-back season from their superstar slugger, and he did not take a positive step forward toward that goal Thursday.

Devers went 0-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts. He had five swings-and-misses in his first two at-bats and had a lot of trouble with Nathan Eovaldi's breaking balls (see video below). Overall, the 28-year-old veteran just didn't look comfortable at the plate.

It might take Devers a little bit to adjust to his full-time designated hitter role. Devers has played third base throughout his Red Sox career, but the offseason addition of Alex Bregman -- who is much better defensively -- has resulted in Devers shifting to DH.