Why hasn't Roman Anthony been called up? Craig Breslow explains

It's unfair to expect Roman Anthony to save the Boston Red Sox. But as MLB's No. 1 prospect continues to tear it up at Triple-A Worcester, it's fair to wonder why he isn't on the next flight to Atlanta for the club's weekend series vs. the Braves.

Anthony could bring much-needed thump to the middle of Boston's lackluster lineup. The 21-year-old is slashing .318/.450/.528 with eight homers and 23 RBI through 49 games in Worcester this season. He's ready for The Show.

So, what's keeping him down in the minors? Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow addressed that question Thursday morning on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.

“We need to be mindful of the environment that Roman would be coming into, and the pressure that we’d be putting on a 21-year-old in the midst of a losing streak -- to come up and save the team,” Breslow said. “Roman’s time is coming, and I don’t think there’s any question about that. So we have to figure out what is best for the organization and what is best for him.”

The biggest roadblock on Anthony's path to the majors has been Boston's outfield logjam. With Jarren Duran in left field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center, and Wilyer Abreu in right, finding ways to keep Anthony in the lineup would be challenging.

“We want to make sure when he comes up, not only is he ready, but there’s runway for him to play,” Breslow added. “You don’t wanna bring up a 21-year-old and have him play sporadically. He needs to be in the lineup every day.”

That explanation may have sufficed a month ago, but the Red Sox' situation has changed. Injuries to first baseman Triston Casas and third baseman Alex Bregman have shaken things up, as have the ongoing struggles of shortstop Trevor Story and rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell.

Theoretically, Anthony could play left field with Jarren Duran sliding to center. The Red Sox could take advantage of Rafaela's defensive versatility, mixing him in at second and shortstop. They'd lose some defensive upside in the outfield, but that would be outweighed by Anthony's impact on the inconsistent offense.

At this stage, it's fair to wonder whether Breslow and the Red Sox are manipulating Anthony's service time. As ESPN's Jeff Passan laid out, now is the time of year when prospects are called up and become "Super Twos."

That label is given to players whose time on a big-league roster is in the top 22 percent of their service class. Super Twos are awarded an extra year of arbitration beyond the standard three, so they can earn more than the major league minimum before their third full season. Boston could also lose a year of control if Anthony wins the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Still, with the big-league club trending toward another letdown season, there is no valid excuse for holding Anthony back. The kid has nothing left to prove in Worcester, and the best projected Red Sox lineup features him in the middle of it.

He isn't the savior, but he'd provide a spark that Boston and its restless fanbase so desperately need.