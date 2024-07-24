Alex Cora isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that they signed their manager to a three-year contract extension that spans the 2025-27 seasons. The deal is reportedly worth roughly $21.75 million, making Cora the second-highest-paid manager in MLB behind only Chicago Cubs skipper Craig Counsell.

Cora may have been able to earn even more had he let teams bid for his services this winter. However, he ultimately decided staying in Boston was best for him and his family.

He opened up about his decision after Wednesday's series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies.

"We're very happy," Cora told reporters. "What this organization means to us is the world. They trusted me from day one. I still remember them meeting in the palace in New York with Dave (Dombrowski) and the group. They doubled down on me in '21 after everything that happened from '17. We've been talking for a little bit here, and talking to (partner) Angelica and (daughter) Camila, this is home for us.

"People can speculate, whatever. And there were a lot of conversations in the offseason and this season that this might happen or he wants to get paid, whatever. I just want to be happy and comfortable. The boys are seven, Camila's gonna graduate from college next year, Angelica loves the city. The support system that we have in the city and from people back home, it's very easy. We put everything on the scale and we decided that this is a great opportunity for us to keep growing as a family. Obviously, to keep growing as a manager.

"The baseball part of it, I feel very comfortable that where we're at right now and where we're going is what I want. I've been talking to Craig (Breslow) for a little bit here and there were two things that I wanted. I want to win and I want security for my family, and we have accomplished both."

Cora led the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, his first season as manager. He was fired prior to the 2020 season as a result of his involvement in the Houston Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal. The club re-hired him ahead of the 2021 campaign.

With Cora leading the charge, Boston made a surprising trip to the ALCS in 2021 but followed with last-place seasons in 2022 and 2023. This year, the Red Sox have greatly exceeded expectations and find themselves fighting for a playoff spot with about two months to go.