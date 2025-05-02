Walker Buehler placed on injured list with shoulder issue

Just when the Boston Red Sox rotation appeared to be at full strength, it lost another starter due to injury.

On Friday, the Red Sox placed right-hander Walker Buehler on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. Brayan Bello will start in Buehler's place for Friday's series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park.

There is optimism within the organization that Buehler's injury won't sideline him for long. Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday that the ailment isn't believed to be serious.

"Shoulder inflammation. He's gonna go on the IL," Cora said. "We don't think it's that serious. Miss two starts and hopefully be back as soon as the days (on the IL) are over."

The hope is that Buehler can avoid a rehab stint and return to the big-league club as soon as his time on the IL is up.

"We'll talk about it, but I'm not too worried about it," Cora added. "(Head Athletic Trainer) Brandon (Henry) is not either, so hopefully, like I said, it's something he misses two starts and is right back with us."

Buehler's injury comes shortly after Bello and Lucas Giolito's returns from the IL. Bello missed time with a shoulder strain, and Giolito had a hamstring injury after missing all of 2024 with a torn UCL.

The Red Sox signed Buehler to a one-year contract in the offseason. The 30-year-old was coming off a down season with the Los Angeles Dodgers in his return from his second Tommy John surgery, though he bounced back to give the World Series champions big innings throughout their postseason run.

Buehler is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 29 strikeouts through six starts with Boston this season.

With Buehler on the IL, the Red Sox called up rookie right-hander Hunter Dobbins. He'll take the mound for Saturday's game against Minnesota.