Buehler, Cora ejected after heated exchanges with umpire

Walker Buehler and Alex Cora returned to the Boston Red Sox for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Neither made it past the third inning.

Buehler, starting on the mound for the first time since April 26 due to a shoulder injury, was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with one out in the top of the third. An apparent strike against Mets slugger Juan Soto was ruled a ball, and Buehler let home plate umpire Mike Estabrook hear it.

"That was right down the (expletive) middle!" Buehler yelled at Estabrook, who promptly tossed the veteran right-hander out of the game.

That lured Cora out of the dugout, and the Red Sox' manager was also ejected after a heated exchange with Estabrook.

Watch the entire sequence in the video below, via SNY:

Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora have both been ejected by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook pic.twitter.com/Oa94A0jrA4 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2025

Cora was replaced by bench coach Ramon Vazquez, who also covered for Boston's skipper while he celebrated his daughter's graduation on Monday.

Buehler's ejection came at a less-than-ideal time for the Red Sox bullpen. The group was already taxed heading into the matchup after a collective effort in Monday's win, but for the second straight night, Boston's relievers stepped up. They kept the Mets off the scoreboard the rest of the way in a 2-0 victory.

Tuesday's win brings the Red Sox back to .500 at 25-25. They will look to finish off a series sweep of the Mets on Wednesday.