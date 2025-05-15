Red Sox have a Trevor Story problem with no simple solution

The Boston Red Sox can't afford to go on much longer with this version of Trevor Story.

After an encouraging start to the 2025 season, Story has become borderline unplayable. The veteran shortstop is 9-for-78 (.115) with one home run, four RBI, and a .332 OPS in 19 games since April 22.

Typically, the argument for letting Story play through an offensive slump would be his Gold Glove-caliber defense. That isn't the case this year, however, as the oft-injured veteran's range has sharply declined. A deeper dive into the metrics suggests Story is trending toward the worst defensive season of his 10-year career.

On the bright side for Boston, top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer is tearing it up in Triple-A. The 22-year-old is slashing .282/.350/.500 with eight homers and 39 RBI through 36 games with the WooSox.

Although Mayer appears ready for the big leagues, the Red Sox' solution isn't as simple as making him Story's replacement. Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal before the 2022 season, so he's under contract at least until the end of the 2027 campaign, when the Red Sox will decide on his club option. He is all but guaranteed to exercise his player option for 2026.

That said, if Story's struggles continue, the Red Sox may have no choice but to designate him for assignment. Even with more than $50 million remaining on his contract.

That would open the door for Mayer to take over at shortstop, but it could take a toll on a Red Sox clubhouse already short on leadership. Despite being plagued by injuries since joining the team, Story has been one of the few veteran voices that resonates with the rest of the club. His annual offseason "Story Camp" is evidence of his immeasurable impact on his teammates.

The harsh truth is that impact still doesn't outweigh Story's negative output over the last few weeks. Back below .500 (22-23) after being swept by the Detroit Tigers, the Red Sox must shake things up sooner rather than later to avoid falling further in the American League playoff race. Whether it's a DFA or a position switch -- first base, perhaps? -- a tough decision on Story's future in Boston seems imminent.

Story and the Red Sox will look to snap out of their funk when they return home Friday for a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves.