An updated look at Red Sox' top 10 prospects after Crochet trade

The Boston Red Sox utilized their revamped farm system to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

They reportedly acquired left-hander Garrett Crochet in exchange for catcher Kyle Teel (Boston's No. 4 prospect, per Sox Prospects.com), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 5), infielder Chase Meidroth (No. 8), and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (No. 18). While that's a nice haul for Chicago, Boston gets a a much-needed ace while maintaining one of the top farm systems in baseball.

With four prospects out of the picture, including two from their top-five, here's an updated look at Boston's top 10 following the Crochet deal (all rankings via SoxProspects.com).

1. Roman Anthony, OF

Anthony isn't just Boston's top prospect, he's the No. 1 prospect in the sport (per Baseball America). The left-handed-hitting 20-year-old finished the 2024 season at Triple-A Worcester, where he posted a .983 OPS with 12 doubles and three home runs in 35 games.

ROMAN ANTHONY'S FIRST TRIPLE-A HOME RUN WAS DEMOLISHED. pic.twitter.com/L3BzgHnVJ4 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 20, 2024

While he's expected to begin the 2025 season in Worcester, he'll have a legitimate chance to make the big-league roster out of spring training if Boston clears up its outfield logjam. Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, and Ceddanne Rafaela currently make up the Red Sox' starting outfield with Rob Refsnyder as the fourth outfielder on the depth chart.

2. Marcelo Mayer, SS

Mayer lost his No. 1 Red Sox prospect status to Anthony, but he still has the potential to be a star at the big-league level. The 22-year-old shortstop racked up 28 doubles and eight homers for a .850 OPS through 77 games at Double-A Portland last season. He earned the call-up to Triple-A alongside fellow top prospects Anthony, Teel, and Campbell but did not appear in any games for Worcester due to a season-ending lumbar strain.

A Marcelo moonshot! pic.twitter.com/Y59nrkPy5A — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 9, 2024

It marked Mayer's second straight year with a season-ending injury, leaving some cause for concern as he looks to crack the MLB roster in 2025. If the injury woes continue next season, Boston could come to regret not dealing him while his value was at its peak.

3. Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF

Campbell made a name for himself as MLB's biggest breakout prospect in 2024. He was named the Minor League Player of the Year after skyrocketing through Boston's minor-league ranks with 32 doubles and 20 homers for a .997 OPS in 115 games. He came out of virtually nowhere to become the Red Sox' No. 3 prospect, though many would argue he's the most talented player in their pipeline.

Kristian Campbell DOES IT AGAIN



His second Triple-A HR and second of the night makes it 8-4 WooSox! pic.twitter.com/qwte4BHnau — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 24, 2024

With Boston's starting second baseman job for 2025 up for grabs, Campbell's ascension could continue into the big league early in 2025. He'll likely compete with fellow youngster Vaughn Grissom for the role.

4. Luis Perales, RHP

Perales earned a spot on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list before suffering a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Prior to the injury, the hard-throwing 21-year-old notched a 2.94 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched (nine starts). He remains the Red Sox' top pitching prospect despite his unfortunate setback.

5. Franklin Arias, SS

While Campbell commanded most of the attention, Arias' breakout 2024 season shouldn't be overlooked. The 19-year-old dazzled with the glove at shortstop and second base while posting a .896 OPS and stealing 35 bases in 87 games between the Florida Complex League and Low-A Salem.

If Anthony, Mayer, and Campbell graduate to the majors next year, it wouldn't be a surprise if Arias takes over as the organization's No. 1 ranked prospect.

Franklin Arias collected a pair of knocks in the @SalemRedSox victory on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/945P9jVxde — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 9, 2024

6. Miguel Bleis, OF

Bleis has legit five-tool talent but simply hasn't showcased his true potential since his 2022 FCL season. Injuries have been a factor, so he'll look to stay healthy and re-establish himself as one of the league's most exciting prospects in 2025.

In 2024, Bleis notched 16 doubles and 11 homers for a .657 OPS in 95 games between Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville.

7. Yoeilin Cespedes, SS

Cespedes is another candidate to eventually take over as the organization's No. 1 prospect if he can stay healthy, which he wasn't able to do in 2024. The 19-year-old shortstop slashed .319/.400/.615 with 10 doubles and five homers in 25 FCL games before suffering a season-ending hand injury. He'll be among the most fascinating Sox prospects to monitor in 2025.

8. Hunter Dobbins, RHP

Dobbins hasn't yet become a household name for Red Sox fans, but he likely will in 2025. The 25-year-old was named Boston's 2024 Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year after posting a 3.08 ERA with 120 strikeouts across 25 starts (125.2 innings pitched). With Perales on the mend, it shouldn't be long before Dobbins leapfrogs him as the organization's No. 1 pitching prospect.

6 Ks with a 98.5 max velo in yesterday’s performance by Hunter Dobbins! pic.twitter.com/tg26y4bQwf — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) July 29, 2024

9. Richard Fitts, RHP

Fitts was acquired from the New York Yankees last offseason in the deal that shipped Alex Verdugo to the Bronx. The soon-to-be 25-year-old went through an up-and-down year at Triple-A Worcester before earning a promotion to the majors, where he impressed in his brief stint. In four starts for Boston, Fitts boasted a 1.74 ERA.

We'll almost certainly see more of Fitts with the big-league club in 2025.

10. Payton Tolle, LHP

The Red Sox selected Tolle in the second round of the 2024 draft out of TCU, where he was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound southpaw was a two-way player who just recently focused solely on pitching. His development will be worth watching in the lower levels of the minors next year.