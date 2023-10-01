Tim Wakefield's death prompts outpouring of tributes to Red Sox great

Red Sox Nation lost a beloved member of its family on Sunday.

Longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster Tim Wakefield passed away at the age of 57, the team announced. The two-time World Series champion spent 29 total years on the field and in the booth for Boston and was the honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

Wakefield's death comes less than a week after ex-teammate Curt Schilling revealed -- without permission -- on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer. The Red Sox later confirmed an illness but did not elaborate, saying Wakefield had requested privacy.

The news of Wakefield's passing prompted countless tributes from his fans, former teammates and colleagues, and others across social media. We gathered some of the most notable tributes to the great knuckleballer below:

The Red Sox released their official statement on Wakefield's death.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

The Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution showed their support with statements of their own.

We join the Boston sports community in mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield and send our deepest sympathies to Tim's loved ones and the entire Red Sox and NESN family.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield. Our condolences go out to the Wakefield family and Red Sox organization during this difficult time.

Such heartbreaking news.



Sincerest sympathies to the Wakefield family and all who mourn his loss.

Heartbroken. Our condolences to the Wakefield family and all those who mourn his loss💔

Major League Baseball's statement recounted Wakefield's many accolades over the course of his 19-year career.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tim Wakefield, 19-year Major Leaguer, two-time World Series champion, 2009 AL All-Star, and the 2010 Roberto Clemente Award winner.



Tim embodied the finest qualities as a teammate, a competitor, and a caring man.



— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023

Former Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis delivered an emotional statement on his former teammate during Sunday's NESN broadcast:

"He was a great competitor when he took that mound; he was a great teammate and a great friend," Youkilis said. "I had the luxury to play with him on the field, in the booth, and just glad I had the opportunity over the years to be alongside him.

"Just an amazing husband, father and community leader. He really enjoyed people, he really enjoyed being around people, and today we lost one of the good ones."

"He was a great teammate and just a great friend."



Kevin Youkilis on Tim Wakefield, who passed away this morning at the age of 57.

Red Sox radio voice Lou Merloni, another ex-teammate of Wakefield's, shared a statement of his own during the WEEI broadcast:

"It's surprising, shocking. He was doing well after surgery, and to get that news today was hard. He was obviously a friend, teammate, the ultimate teammate. ...

"He was (an unselfish player). Whether it was a starting role, a closing role, whatever it may be. Whatever role you needed him on. You mentioned the things he did off the field when his career was over. The Jimmy Fund, it was constant throughout his playing days and after his playing days, the Red Sox Foundation.

"He was just a good human being. I've run into so many people who have told me stories behind the scenes that he had done for them, for their families that nobody knows about. It's not in the papers. He would do anything for you."

Lou Merloni reacts to the passing of former teammate Tim Wakefield.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz shared his tribute to Wakefield in a heartfelt Instagram post:

"I can't describe what you mean to me and my family, my heart is broken right now because l will never be able to replace a brother and a friend like you…. Rest and peace my brother."

Mike Lowell, a World Series champion with Wakefield in 2007, shared his reaction to the saddening news. Former Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn and pitcher Roger Clemens also reacted with a thoughtful messages on X.

My heart is broken and I have no words. RIP Wake. You were one of the good ones and a great teammate. Red Sox Nation will forever be grateful. Thank you for your friendship. — Mike Lowell (@mikelowell25) October 1, 2023

Devastating news about Tim Wakefield. I only knew him off the field, but he was a very good guy. Class act. Gentleman. Our thoughts go out to his family and all those who knew and loved him.

Well…this is heartbreaking news. A great person, great teammate, and great golfing companion for many of our playing years. I told him many times playing along side of him what a great competitor he is. Hugs to his family and extended family. Miss you pal. 😞

A number of media figures who covered Wakefield during his career took to social media with tributes.

Tim Wakefield was someone I grew up watching as a Sox fan. Then we became co-workers and friends. When I ran the Boston Marathon in April for Dana Farber, Tim donated $1,000. The largest donation I received.

Just one of countless examples of his kindness. I'm going to miss him❤️

Tim Wakefield gave so much to Boston and the Jimmy Fund. No one walked the walk like he did when it came to charity. Just a crushing loss for the city. Rest in peace. — John Tomase (@jtomase) October 1, 2023

Devastated to hear about the passing of Tim Wakefield, who was among the most selfless and giving players and people I've encountered. Condolences to his family and friends, and the many, many people upon whom he had an incredible impact. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 1, 2023

I am sadder than sad. Tim Wakefield has died due to a brain tumor at age. 57. He was real. He was CLASS. This is truly horrible news. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) October 1, 2023

Absolutely heartbroken. Wake was a good man. This is awful. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 1, 2023

Every complimentary word you've heard about Tim Wakefield, take that and multiply it by a million. It's all true. Genuinely one of the kindest, most selfless, caring and giving people I've ever met. I'm heartbroken. All the love and condolences to his family. Rest in power, 49.

I've worked with Wake for the past 12 years, and had the honor of covering him for 17 seasons before that. I've never met anyone who loved the Red Sox more, or who better understood how to use the power of sports to help those in need. Absolutely gutted by his loss. — Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) October 1, 2023

Boston was so lucky to have him. 💔

Former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker shared a heartfelt message on Wakefield's impact.

Tim Wakefield was a gentleman. He reinvented himself as a ballplayer more than once & became one of the players that broke the curse. He set an example for us all & I'm grateful that he and his family made MA their home. RIP Tim, we won't see another like you for a long time. 🙏 — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) October 1, 2023

The Red Sox and Orioles honored Wakefield with a moment of silence before Sunday's game at Camden Yards.