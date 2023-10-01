Tim Wakefield's death prompts outpouring of tributes to Red Sox great

Red Sox Nation lost a beloved member of its family on Sunday.
Longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster Tim Wakefield passed away at the age of 57, the team announced. The two-time World Series champion spent 29 total years on the field and in the booth for Boston and was the honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.
Wakefield's death comes less than a week after ex-teammate Curt Schilling revealed -- without permission -- on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer. The Red Sox later confirmed an illness but did not elaborate, saying Wakefield had requested privacy.
The news of Wakefield's passing prompted countless tributes from his fans, former teammates and colleagues, and others across social media. We gathered some of the most notable tributes to the great knuckleballer below:
The Red Sox released their official statement on Wakefield's death.
The Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution showed their support with statements of their own.
Major League Baseball's statement recounted Wakefield's many accolades over the course of his 19-year career.
Former Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis delivered an emotional statement on his former teammate during Sunday's NESN broadcast:
"He was a great competitor when he took that mound; he was a great teammate and a great friend," Youkilis said. "I had the luxury to play with him on the field, in the booth, and just glad I had the opportunity over the years to be alongside him.
"Just an amazing husband, father and community leader. He really enjoyed people, he really enjoyed being around people, and today we lost one of the good ones."
Red Sox radio voice Lou Merloni, another ex-teammate of Wakefield's, shared a statement of his own during the WEEI broadcast:
"It's surprising, shocking. He was doing well after surgery, and to get that news today was hard. He was obviously a friend, teammate, the ultimate teammate. ...
"He was (an unselfish player). Whether it was a starting role, a closing role, whatever it may be. Whatever role you needed him on. You mentioned the things he did off the field when his career was over. The Jimmy Fund, it was constant throughout his playing days and after his playing days, the Red Sox Foundation.
"He was just a good human being. I've run into so many people who have told me stories behind the scenes that he had done for them, for their families that nobody knows about. It's not in the papers. He would do anything for you."
Red Sox legend David Ortiz shared his tribute to Wakefield in a heartfelt Instagram post:
"I can’t describe what you mean to me and my family, my heart is broken right now because l will never be able to replace a brother and a friend like you…. Rest and peace my brother."
Mike Lowell, a World Series champion with Wakefield in 2007, shared his reaction to the saddening news. Former Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn and pitcher Roger Clemens also reacted with a thoughtful messages on X.
A number of media figures who covered Wakefield during his career took to social media with tributes.
Former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker shared a heartfelt message on Wakefield's impact.
The Red Sox and Orioles honored Wakefield with a moment of silence before Sunday's game at Camden Yards.