Tempers flare between Red Sox, Angels before Wednesday's game

There were fireworks before Wednesday's Boston Red Sox-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Fenway Park, with multiple coaches and players on both sides involved in a heated exchange.

The dust-up started with Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson and Red Sox first base coach Jose Flores jawing at one another. As Anderson walked away, Angels pitching coach Barry Enright approached Flores to continue the altercation.

Another angle of the incident captured multiple Red Sox and Angels players stepping into the fray.

According to multiple reports, Anderson took issue with Flores apparently stealing signals during the left-hander's start against Boston on Monday. Anderson allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks, but the Angels still pulled off a 7-6 win in the series opener.

Perhaps the pregame fracas will give the Red Sox the emotional spark they desperately need. They entered Wednesday's game with a 29-34 record -- 10 games back in the American League East -- after dropping Tuesday's matchup 4-3 in extra innings. They've posted a 12-19 record since May 1.

Boston will look to avoid getting swept on Wednesday. From there, the team will hit the road for a tough three-game series against the first-place New York Yankees.