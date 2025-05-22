Red Sox trade for Angels first baseman, place Yoshida on 60-day IL

The Boston Red Sox are exploring another potential first base option not named Rafael Devers, it appears.

The Red Sox acquired first baseman Ryan Noda from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Boston optioned Noda to Triple-A Worcester and transferred outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida to the 60-day injured list to free up a roster spot for Noda.

The 29-year-old made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2023 and showed promise as a rookie, tallying 16 home runs and 54 RBI with 77 walks and a .770 OPS in 128 games as the team's everyday first baseman. He regressed significantly in 2024, however, posting a .137/.255/.465 slash line with 37 strikeouts in 36 games.

The Angels claimed Noda off waivers following the 2024 season, and the Illinois native began the 2025 campaign with Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate before the team designated him for assignment on May 18.

The Red Sox have cycled through a number of first basemen since Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury on May 2. Triple-A call-up Nick Sogard is currently manning the position, while Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro saw time at first base as well. Rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell even has been taking first base reps in practice, although manager Alex Cora said Campbell likely won't move to first in the near future.

One player we won't see at first base, it seems, is Rafael Devers, as the Red Sox slugger has refused to switch positions again after moving from third base to designated hitter earlier in the season. With Noda now in the fold, it's probably even less likely that Devers tries his hand at first base.

Boston will play a doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Friday after being rained out Thursday.