At last, Boston's "Big Three" prospects will take the field together in the big leagues.

Roman Anthony, MLB's No. 1 prospect, was called up to the Red Sox' active roster before Monday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. It's a long-overdue promotion for the 21-year-old outfielder, who has dominated the last two seasons at Triple-A Worcester.

Anthony was seen leaving Worcester en route to Boston on Wednesday afternoon.

Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, has been called up to the Red Sox. From the man himself. pic.twitter.com/VwP5uBzyU4 — Katie Morrison-O'Day (@KatieMo61) June 9, 2025

Outfielder Wilyer Abreu was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain as a corresponding move. Minor-league first baseman Ryan Noda was designated for assignment.

Anthony will join fellow top Red Sox prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer in Boston's clubhouse. Campbell cracked the Opening Day roster, and Mayer was called up on May 24.

Had it not been for a logjam in the Red Sox outfield, Anthony likely would have joined Campbell on the Opening Day roster. He finished the 2024 season with 18 homers, 65 RBI, and a .894 OPS in 119 games between Triple-A and Double-A Portland. Through 47 games this season at Worcester, Anthony notched 10 homers and 29 RBI with a .913 OPS.

He belted a 497-foot grand slam at Polar Park on Saturday:

Roman Anthony absolutely crushed this grand slam! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YMoeObKNeB — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2025

Now, Anthony will be counted on to help revitalize a Red Sox lineup that has greatly disappointed this season. He will join the team for Monday's game, batting fifth and replacing Abreu in right field.