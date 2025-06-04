Roman Anthony responds to backlash over laundry cart video

Roman Anthony took some heat for hiding in a laundry cart to avoid autograph-seeking fans in Worcester. What was meant to be a humorous social media video turned into an unexpected controversy for the Boston Red Sox' top prospect.

Many criticized Anthony for pulling his Taylor Swift-like maneuver to avoid having to sign for a small number of fans. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old cleared the air with his explanation.

"I didn't really expect to get all the fire I got for that," Anthony told NBC Sports Boston before Tuesday's WooSox game at Polar Park. "I think it was just more of a joke that a few of our guys saw something online, and we just did it. I was signing for those people all week, so I think it got a little twisted on the internet.

"It was just a harmless joke that some of the guys wanted to throw me in the bin and take me to the bus, so that's really all it was, there wasn't really any thought into it."

Anthony and the WooSox staff were influenced by Swift, who has had to hide in equipment cases to avoid being seen at events.

"It's funny, that's actually what one of our guys saw," he added. "He saw that Instagram reel and was like, 'Hey, we should just do this with you,' because he just saw everyone waiting for the bus. He's like, 'Get in the cart,' so I got in the cart and we did that and it turned into a whole big thing. But obviously, I apologize to those fans who were waiting. But I want to say I'm pretty confident that I signed for some of them that whole week. But yeah, it was something that we really didn't even think too deep into.

"She's a lot more well-known than I am and a lot more popular than I am and needs to get to a safe place more than I do. But I think it was just something that we saw and some of our guys were like, 'Hey, hop in.' But yeah, it was just harmless."

Anthony might want to get used to signing autographs, because he'll be one of Boston's most sought-after signatures when he eventually reaches the majors. The slugging outfielder is one of the most hyped Red Sox prospects in recent memory.

Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings, Anthony belted a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. The WooSox went on to win 6-5 in 10 innings.