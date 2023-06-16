Report: Red Sox release pitcher Matt Dermody

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have cut ties with problematic pitcher Matt Dermody.

Dermody, whose homophobic tweet resurfaced before his spot start with Boston on June 8, was released on Friday according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam. The left-hander initially signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in January.

More of Dermody's controversial tweets came to light after his start vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Despite public outcry, he pitched for Triple-A Worcester against Norfolk on Wednesday night -- Norfolk's Pride Night.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom admitted the organization failed to properly vet the 32-year-old before signing him.

"We pride ourselves on doing the right due diligence so that we can have the right conversations around these things," Bloom told The Boston Globe on Wednesday. "We realized as this was unfolding [after the callup] that a process that is normally pretty robust missed some things. There were other concerning things on social media. We usually don't miss these types of things. In this case we did."

Dermody allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in four innings during his lone start with the Red Sox.