Report: Red Sox fire two coaches after last-place season

The Boston Red Sox continue to make changes to their staff following their second consecutive last-place season.

Pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach/infield instructor Carlos Febles were fired on Monday, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. The moves come about one month after the organization fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Bush served as the Red Sox' minor league pitching coordinator for three seasons before being promoted to Boston's pitching coach in Oct. 2019. His firing comes after a season in which Sox pitchers amassed a 4.52 ERA -- the 10th-worst mark in the majors -- and averaged only 4.8 innings per start (fourth fewest).

Febles was a coach or manager in Boston's minor league system from 2007-17. He was named the Red Sox' third base coach after the 2017 campaign and was part of the 2018 World Series club. The organization opted to part ways with Febles after the defense ranked last in MLB in outs above average (-50) and runs allowed (-40).

Whoever replaces Bloom as head of baseball operations will have to add filling those roles to their already-daunting offseason to-do list. According to Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy, ownership has already begun its search for a new general manager. As for manager Alex Cora, it seems all but certain he will return in 2024.