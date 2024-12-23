Reassessing Red Sox rotation after Crochet, Buehler moves

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow started the offseason by emphasizing the team's need to bolster the starting pitching staff. The front office has followed through with multiple noteworthy moves before the New Year.

Boston's biggest deal thus far was acquiring left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Wikelman Gonzalez. Crochet gives the Red Sox a bona fide ace, something the rotation has lacked for the last several seasons.

In free agency, the Red Sox have signed southpaw Patrick Sandoval and righty Walker Buehler. Both veterans come with injury concerns but add tremendous upside to Boston's previously lackluster rotation.

So, what could the Red Sox' full starting rotation look like in 2025? Who could be the odd man out? Here's a closer look at the projected group:

1. Garrett Crochet, LHP

If Crochet proves more than a one-year wonder, he'll give the Red Sox a legitimate Cy Young contender atop their rotation. The 25-year-old has flat-out filthy stuff, including one of the best fastballs in the sport which averages 97.2 mph and tops out around 100 mph.

A former reliever, Crochet took the hill 32 times last year during his first season in the White Sox rotation. He posted a 3.58 ERA (2.69 FIP) with 209 strikeouts and only 33 walks across 146 innings for the 121-loss ballclub. Chicago lightened the southpaw's workload in the second half of the campaign as he missed the entire 2022 season due to Tommy John surgery and pitched only 12.2 innings in 2023.

Fear not though, Sox fans. Crochet doesn't expect to require an innings limit in 2025.

“In terms of how long my leash will be, I hope to not even be wearing a collar come second half next year,” Crochet told reporters during his introductory press conference.

2. Tanner Houck, RHP

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Tanner Houck emerged as Boston's de facto ace in 2024.

Houck wasn't even expected to be part of Boston's 2024 rotation, but he found his way in following Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock's season-ending injuries. The 28-year-old stepped up, emerging as the Red Sox' de facto ace with a 3.12 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 30 starts (178.2 innings). His efforts earned him his first career All-Star nod.

If Houck can duplicate his 2024 numbers, he'll give the Red Sox' new-look starting rotation a formidable 1-2 punch.

3. Walker Buehler, RHP

Brad Penner-Imagn Images Walker Buehler struggled in his return from Tommy John surgery but found his groove during the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run.

The Red Sox reportedly signed Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract on Monday. It's a low-risk, high-reward pickup for a pitching staff that desperately needed some star power.

Buehler is a two-time All-Star with plenty of postseason experience, including World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and 2024. He placed fourth in Cy Young award voting in 2021 but had a down season in 2022 before undergoing Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss all of 2023.

In 2024, Buehler struggled in the regular season with a 5.38 ERA across 16 starts. He found his groove in the playoffs, however, posting a 3.60 ERA (2.77 FIP) in four appearances (three starts). He didn't allow a run in his six innings pitched during the World Series.

If healthy, Buehler adds a ton of upside to Boston's talented rotation. He's a fan favorite in L.A. and will become one in Boston if he can help end the club's postseason drought.

4. Brayan Bello, RHP

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Former top prospect Brayan Bello has yet to find consistency in the big leagues.

Bello enters his fourth big-league season still looking to break out. The former top prospect has shown flashes of brilliance but has yet to live up to the lofty expectations that led Boston to sign him to a six-year extension before the 2024 season.

While his 2024 numbers leave plenty to be desired, Bello was one of three Sox starters to make 30 starts. With injury concerns throughout the rest of the rotation, he'll be counted on to do the same in 2025.

Boston will hope Bello can pick up where he left off in the second half of the 2024 season, when he posted a 3.00 ERA in August and a 3.55 ERA in September.

5. Lucas Giolito, RHP

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Lucas Giolito signed with Boston last offseason but missed the entire 2024 campaign due to Tommy John surgery.

It's unclear whether Giolito will be ready for Opening Day, but he joins the list until further notice. The veteran righty signed with Boston last offseason but didn't make an appearance in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Assuming he enters 2025 without any setbacks, Giolito gives the Red Sox another high-upside starter. The 30-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 and earned Cy Young votes in each season from 2019 to 2021.

Giolito's biggest bugaboo is the long ball. He allowed a whopping 41 home runs during a rough 2023 season spent with the White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians. Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey will be tasked with helping him cut that number significantly in 2025.

6. Kutter Crawford, RHP

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Kutter Crawford could be the odd man out in 2025 despite a decent 2024 season.

Crawford looked like the Red Sox' "ace" to start the 2024 season but eventually regressed to the mean, finishing the year with a 4.36 ERA and 4.65 FIP. He led the majors with 34 homers allowed.

The way Crawford ended the campaign may have cost him a spot in the rotation for 2025. With the additions of Crochet and Buehler, plus Giolito's return from injury, someone has to be the odd man out. Don't be surprised if Crawford is traded before Opening Day. If not, he could be moved to the bullpen and used sparingly as a spot-starter.

Depth: Richard Fitts (RHP), Josh Winckowski (RHP), Cooper Criswell (RHP), Garrett Whitlock (RHP), Quinn Priester (RHP)

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images Richard Fitts, acquired from the Yankees in the Alex Verdugo trade, impressed in his first four MLB starts.

Starting pitching depth appears to be a strength for Boston as we look ahead to 2025. There are several options if any of the current pieces of the injury-prone rotation go down.

Richard Fitts, a top prospect acquired from the New York Yankees in last year's Alex Verdugo deal, highlights the list. The 25-year-old notched a 1.74 ERA across his first four big-league starts.

Winckowski has primarily pitched out of the bullpen but made six spot starts for Boston last season. The Red Sox will hope to use him solely as a reliever in 2025, but he's another arm they can turn to if necessary.

Criswell was a pleasant surprise after signing a $1 million contract with the club last offseason. The 28-year-old posted a 4.08 ERA in 26 appearances (18 starts).

Whitlock should be used out of the bullpen in his return from an elbow injury, but he could step up as an occasional spot starter. He had a 1.96 ERA in four starts before having his 2024 campaign end prematurely.

Priester was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for infield prospect Nick Yorke. A former top prospect himself, Priester only adds to the rotation's high upside despite entering 2025 with an uncertain role.

Injured list: Patrick Sandoval, LHP

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Sandoval is expected to miss the first half of 2025 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Sandoval is this year's James Paxton for Boston. The 28-year-old is expected to miss the first half of the 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox signed Sandoval to a two-year, $18.25 million deal on Friday. Over six seasons with the Angels, he enjoyed his most productive campaign in 2022 as he posted a 2.91 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 148.2 innings. He has a 4.01 ERA across 107 games (100 starts).