Report: Red Sox sign veteran pitcher to minor-league deal

The Boston Red Sox reportedly bolstered their pitching depth on Monday.

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reports the club has signed right-hander Kyle Barraclough to a minor-league contract. The veteran reliever will report to Triple-A Worcester.

Barraclough, 33, has spent this year in the Atlantic League. He allowed only two runs in 18 innings with the High Point Rockers while striking out 17 batters.

In seven MLB seasons (288 appearances), Barraclough has a 3.61 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. He began his big-league career with the Marlins, spending four years in Miami before stints with the Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Los Angeles Angels.

Last year with the Angels, Barraclough allowed three runs in nine innings (eight appearances). He spent most of the 2022 campaign with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, the Salt Lake Bees.

Barraclough has never started a game in his big-league career but could be inserted into the WooSox rotation, per Cotillo.