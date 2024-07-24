WATCH: Benches clear between Red Sox and Rockies

Exactly 20 years after the infamous Jason Varitek-Alex Rodriguez fight at Fenway Park, tempers flared between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies in Denver.

The brouhaha began when Reese McGuire popped out against Rockies starter Cal Quantrill to end the top of the fourth inning. Quantrill celebrated and said some not-so-nice things to the Red Sox catcher, who took exception.

Both benches cleared as Quantrill and McGuire exchanged pleasantries. Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was among those who had to be separated from the fracas.

Watch the incident below:

Benches clear between the Red Sox and Rockies in Denver. pic.twitter.com/HGeR7Y7SY0 — MLB (@MLB) July 24, 2024

No punches were thrown and no players were ejected from the game.

This isn't the first time Quantrill has rubbed the Red Sox the wrong way. In 2021 with the Cleveland Guardians, Quantrill ticked off Rafael Devers when he celebrated emphatically after striking the Sox slugger out.