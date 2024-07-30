Red Sox add reliever in last-second deal with Angels

The Boston Red Sox got in one last trade at the buzzer before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.

They acquired right-handed relief pitcher Luis Garcia in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Four prospects were sent to L.A.: Ryan Zeferjahn, Matthew Lugo, Yeferson Vargas, and Niko Kavadas.

Garcia is a 37-year-old veteran who debuted with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2013. He spent his first six MLB seasons in Philly before his first stint with the Angels in 2019. From there, he played for the Texas Rangers in 2020, St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, and San Diego Padres in 2022 and 2023 before his second stint in Anaheim.

This year has been one of Garcia's best. The Dominican Republic native has a 3.71 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 40 strikeouts and 14 walks in 45 appearances (43.2 innings).

The Garcia addition marks the Red Sox' fifth and final move of the deadline. They also traded for left-hander James Paxton, catcher Danny Jansen, right-hander Quinn Priester and right-handed reliever Lucas Sims.