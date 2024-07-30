The Boston Red Sox went into the MLB trade deadline seeking bullpen help, and they're already adding in that category.

The Red Sox have acquired right-handed reliever Lucas Sims from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor-league right-hander Ovis Portes, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Sims, 30, has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35.1 innings for Cincinnati this season. The 19-year-old Portes was most recently with the Single-A Salem Red Sox in Boston's organization.

Lucas Sims seems like a prime candidate for some Andrew Bailey tinkering. Consistently limits loud contact, but walks 5/9 IP. Relies on a sweeper, but added a cutter this year that has been effective in limited usage. Former Braves No. 1 prospect. — John Tomase (@jtomase) July 30, 2024

Sims joins left-handed starter James Paxton, right-handed starter Quinn Priester and catcher Danny Jansen among chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's additions ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Red Sox reportedly are also in the market for a right-handed-hitting infielder, so it's possible more deals could get done before 6 p.m. ET.