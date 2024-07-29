The Boston Red Sox continue to add to their pitching staff ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Red Sox are finalizing a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Quinn Priester, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday. Boston will send infield prospect Nick Yorke to Pittsburgh in the deal.

Priester, 23, was the Pirates' first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2019 MLB Draft. He has a 6.46 ERA over 20 major league appearances with Pittsburgh (14 starts) and has allowed 25 earned runs in 44.2 innings (5.04 ERA) this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Yorke, Boston's first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft (17th overall), is the No. 6 prospect in the team's system, per MLB Pipeline. The second baseman/left fielder was promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in early June and was hitting .310 with six home runs and 19 RBIs for the WooSox as of Monday.

Priester's addition comes three days after Boston acquired veteran left-hander James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Starting pitching and relief pitching were two of the Red Sox's top needs entering the deadline, and the team now has added two potential rotation candidates, which could allow Josh Winckowski and/or Nick Pivetta to shift to a bullpen that has struggled mightily since the All-Star break.

The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET.