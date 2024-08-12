Red Sox promote two players, DFA another in series of roster moves

Monday was an eventful day for the Boston Red Sox.

The club made several roster moves in addition to suspending outfielder Jarren Duran for two games following his use of a homophobic slur. Right-hander Brayan Bello was reinstated from the paternity leave list and will start Monday's game vs. the Texas Rangers, left-hander James Paxton was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left calf strain, and southpaw Bailey Horn was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino and righty Brad Keller were optioned to Triple-A. Second baseman Jamie Westbrook was designated for assignment.

With multiple roster spots open, the Red Sox promoted catcher/first base prospect Mickey Gasper and right-hander Chase Shugart to the big-league club.

Gasper, 28, has raked this season at Worcester and Double-A Portland. Through 84 games between the two levels, he boasts a .341/.458/.559 slash line with 12 home runs and 54 RBI.

Shugart, 27, has a 4-2 record with a 4.98 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 28 appearances (five starts) for Worcester this year.

Westbrook hit .150/.234/.350 in 48 plate appearances with Boston. He has slashed .291/.381/.475 in 71 Triple-A games.

The Red Sox will start a crucial three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Monday night.