Red Sox DFA Dom Smith, reinstate Triston Casas from IL

The Dom Smith era in Boston appears to be over.

The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they have designated the veteran first baseman for assignment. The move was made to clear room on the roster for fellow first baseman Triston Casas, who was activated from the 60-day injured list.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/iAx2wKaz0v — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 16, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Smith signed with Boston on May 1 to stabilize the first base position after Casas' rib fracture, which has kept him sidelined since April 20. The 29-year-old became a fan favorite during his brief time with the club and was serviceable at the plate, slashing .237/.317/.390 with six home runs and 34 RBI in 83 games.

Casas is expected to return to Boston's lineup for Friday's game in Baltimore. He wrapped up his rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday. In 11 games for the WooSox, Casas posted a .954 OPS with seven doubles and a homer.

Smith no longer fits the roster as a left-handed-hitting first baseman and Casas offers far more upside at the plate. Still, the Red Sox will hope the DFA doesn't come back to bite them. Another Casas injury would be costly given the organization's glaring lack of depth at the first base position.

Casas notched six homers and 10 RBI with a .857 OPS in 22 games before his rib injury.

First pitch for Friday's game is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.