Red Sox DFA Dinelson Lamet in series of roster moves

Dinelson Lamet's stint in Boston is over after only one appearance with the club.

Lamet, who allowed three earned runs on four hits in two innings during Tuesday's loss to the Kansas City Royals, was designated for assignment on Wednesday. The right-hander originally signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in June.

Lamet's DFA was one of four roster moves made by the Red Sox ahead of Wednesday's game vs. Kansas City. Veteran right-hander Kyle Barraclough was selected to the MLB roster, left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Walter was recalled from Worcester, and righty Nick Robertson was optioned to Triple-A.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/XFixHfeJw3 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2023

Lamet, 31, was once a top prospect in the San Diego Padres organization. He finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting after the abbreviated 2020 MLB season.

If Lamet isn't claimed on waivers, he will return to Triple-A Worcester. In five games (four starts) with the WooSox this year, Lamet has a 3.72 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 19 1/3 innings.

Barraclough, 33, signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox in June and has since pitched well with Worcester. In eight games (seven starts), he went 7-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. He previously had stints with the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Los Angeles Angels.

Walter is the No. 13 ranked prospect in Boston's system, per SoxProspects.com. The 26-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut on June 22 as a reliever. In six appearances with the big-league club, he has a 3.07 ERA.

Robertson, 25, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Kiké Hernández trade. He allowed four runs in his two games with the Red Sox across four innings pitched.

Boston enters Wednesday's game against the Royals five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third American League wild-card spot.