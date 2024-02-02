Red Sox acquire catcher in trade with Mets

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add depth at the catcher position.

The team announced that veteran backstop Tyler Heineman was acquired from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations. Right-hander Max Casillo was designated for assignment to clear space for Heineman on the 40-man roster.

Heineman has 104 games of big-league experience spent with the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Pittsburgh Pirates. In 22 games last season (three with Pittsburgh and 19 with Toronto), he hit .237 with .699 OPS.

The Red Sox added Heineman for his defensive prowess. The 32-year-old has an above-average arm and excels at both blocking and framing. He's one of three defensive-minded backstops to join Boston this winter, following veteran Roberto Perez and minor-leaguer Mark Kolozsvary.

Connor Wong and Reese McGuire remain the top two catchers on the Red Sox's depth chart heading into the 2024 campaign.