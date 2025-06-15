Trending
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to Giants in shocking move: Report

Devers' time with Boston has come to an end after eight-plus seasons.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox made a stunning, franchise-altering move on Sunday, just hours after completing a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Veteran slugger Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, and minor-leaguers James Tibbs and Jose Bello, per multiple reports.

The shocking move ends Devers' eight-plus tenure with the Red Sox. Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension with Boston before the 2023 season.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated...

