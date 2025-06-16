Who could Red Sox target in free agency after getting rid of Devers' contract?

The Boston Red Sox moved on from another face-of-the-franchise player Sunday when they traded designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a shocking move.

Just hours after sweeping the rival New York Yankees and building some real, positive momentum for the first time all season, the Red Sox dealt Devers for a package that included left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, minor league outfielder James Tibbs III and minor league right-handed pitcher Jose Bello.

The return was underwhelming, to put it mildly. None of these players or prospects have star potential, although Tibbs could develop into a useful player. He was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

One of the most significant aspects of the trade for the Red Sox was they managed to offload all of the $254 million remaining on Devers' 10-year, $313 million contract.

As a result, the Red Sox could have a lot of money to spend in the offseason in the free agent and/or trade markets. And in addition to getting rid of Devers' contract, the Red Sox also have the salaries of Walker Buehler ($21 million) and Lucas Giolito ($19 million), among others, coming off the books following the 2025 season.

While the Devers trade itself looks like a huge blunder based on the return, this deal ultimately will be judged by how the Red Sox are able to upgrade their roster with the money they saved by moving him.

So, which players could potentially be available for the Red Sox to spend their money on this winter?

Here's a list of notable players who are able to become unrestricted free agents after the 2025 season. It should be noted that some of them could remain with their current teams.

Kyle Tucker, RF, Cubs

Tucker likely will be the best position player available, assuming he reaches the open market. The Cubs traded for him last offseason, and he's one of the primary reasons why they lead the National League Central Division right now.

He is batting .277 with 13 home runs, 43 RBI, a .389 on-base percentage and a .893 OPS. Tucker also won the 2022 World Series with the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old veteran would be very expensive to sign, and the Red Sox don't have a huge need in the outfield. But if the Red Sox want a proven bat for their lineup, Tucker is worth pursuing.

Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets

The Red Sox have a massive need for a first baseman, the position where Alonso has made a huge impact on the Mets for many years. He's also having a tremendous season, hitting .293 with 17 home runs and a league-leading 63 RBI. His .960 OPS ranks fifth among all players. Alonso will be 31 in December, and he might need to switch to DH at some point, but his ability to play first base and be very productive at the plate would make him an interesting target for Boston.

Josh Naylor, 1B, Diamondbacks

Another option at first base for the Red Sox could be Naylor, who set career highs with 31 home runs and 108 RBI for the Cleveland Guardians last season. He is hitting .300 with nine homers, 48 RBI and an .827 OPS in 69 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025. Naylor isn't an amazing defensive player at first base, but he would add some reliable offensive production to Boston's lineup.

Dylan Cease, SP, Padres

The Red Sox need another ace to join Garrett Crochet atop the rotation, and Cease could be one of the top pitchers available in the offseason. He is the only pitcher who has struck out 200-plus batters in each of the last four seasons, and with 96 strikeouts in 14 games this year, he's on pace to hit that mark again.

His 2025 season -- 2-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP -- has been disappointing so far. But in his last start on June 11, Cease pitched seven innings and gave up just three hits and zero runs, while striking out 11 in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cease would be a huge addition to the Red Sox rotation, but would their front office splurge for a starter who will be 30 years old on Opening Day 2026?

Zac Gallen, SP, Diamondbacks

Gallen is not having a great 2025 campaign so far. He is 4-8 with a 5.19 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and 0.4 WAR. However, he has been a very good pitcher for the Diamondbacks over the last four seasons, including two top-five finishes in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2022 and 2023.

Framber Valdez, SP, Astros

Valdez will be 32 years old at the start of next season, so he might not be the best long-term fit for the Red Sox, but he is a very talented and reliable starter. He has started at least 28 games for the Astros in each of the last three years. He's having a good 2025 season, too, posting a 7-4 record with a 3.10 ERA, 96 strikeouts and a 1.09 WHIP in 14 appearances so far.

And if the Red Sox get back to the postseason in the short term, Valdez would be a nice pitcher to have in that kind of atmosphere given his previous experience and success in big games. He pitched fantastic during the Astros' run to a 2022 World Series title.