Report sheds light on Red Sox' awkward approach with Devers

Rafael Devers has thrived this season as the Boston Red Sox' designated hitter, but moving him off third base has caused an unexpected headache for the organization.

Devers initially scoffed at the idea of switching from third to DH after the Alex Bregman signing. He later reluctantly accepted the change, but not before sitting out most of spring training and struggling mightily (0-for-19, 15 strikeouts) to begin the 2025 campaign.

Since then, Devers has grown comfortable with the role and regained his reputation as one of the game's best hitters. But following first baseman Triston Casas' season-ending injury on May 3, he was given another reason to voice his displeasure with the front office.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Devers called out chief baseball officer Craig Breslow for asking him to replace Casas at first base. His shocking candidness prompted Breslow, team owner John Henry, and president/CEO Sam Kennedy to meet with him in Kansas City to sort out their issues.

The meeting didn't convince Devers to move to first base. Instead, with backup Romy Gonzalez also injured, the club has primarily used a combination of Abraham Toro and Nick Sogard at the position.

A new report from MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam sheds more light on how those conversations with Devers went. According to Cotillo and McAdam, the Red Sox' strategy of having Breslow -- not manager Alex Cora -- approach the veteran slugger about the potential position change was "deliberate" to protect Devers and Cora's relationship.

"One industry source recently offered that the strategy was deliberate with the Red Sox purposefully having Breslow — and not Cora — approach Devers about trying first base," Cotillo and McAdam wrote.

"The idea, the source said, was that if Devers responded unfavorably to the request — as he quickly did - — the long-standing, strong relationship between player and manager wouldn’t be negatively impacted and the team could still have Cora preserve an open line of communication with the club’s highest-paid and longest-tenured member."

Ironically, the Red Sox were left looking for help at third base when Bregman went down with a quad injury on May 23. Cora noticeably didn't mention Devers while naming potential third base reinforcements.

Top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer was called up to the big-league club the next day and has since played six games at third. Devers is unlikely to return to his natural position, as Breslow told MassLive he hasn't asked him to move back.

“Trying to be sensitive and respectful of the conversations that went into moving him off of third base initially,” Breslow told MassLive.com. “We recognize that there’s a balance here between needing to do what we need to do that’s best for the team and also, trying to provide some stability. All of these are conversations with no finality, but at this point, we’re feeling like it makes more sense to have somebody like Marcelo there.”

It sounds like Devers will be staying put at DH, and if he continues to hit the way he has through 58 games, it's hard to argue against the status quo. The three-time All-Star has a .287/.409/.523 slash line with 12 homers and an American League-leading 50 RBI.

Although Devers won't be playing first any time soon, a change is coming soon. Rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell has taken practice reps at first base and is expected to make his first career start there on Sunday in Atlanta.