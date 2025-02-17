Devers to DH? How Sox slugger feels about potential switch

The Boston Red Sox must make a crucial decision before Opening Day: appease the face of their franchise, or put the better defender at third base.

With Alex Bregman in the fold, the Red Sox could upgrade their infield defense by putting the Gold Glover at the hot corner and moving prized slugger Rafael Devers to designated hitter. Their current plan is to open the campaign with Bregman at second base, but Boston's best possible defensive infield is one without Devers in it.

On Monday, the first day of Red Sox full-squad workouts at Fort Myers, Devers made his thoughts on a possible switch to DH crystal clear.

"No. Third base is my position," he told reporters. "It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."

The Red Sox signed Devers to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension before the 2023 season. The three-time All-Star expressed disappointment that the organization would go back on its promise to make him its long-term third baseman when he signed the deal.

"It was definitely a surprise," Devers said. "I’m somebody that believes in people’s word. I take it to heart. It was very surprising they’d suggest that."

"Since the beginning, I’ve known this is a business. Each side is going to do what’s best for them and what’s most comfortable for them. I don’t think that was the right way to do business. But I’ve always known this is a business."

Despite Devers' adamance, manager Alex Cora will ultimately decide how the Opening Day roster looks. He was asked about Devers' apparent displeasure with the club going back on its word.

"Different people here, right? There's a different leader here," Cora said. "Chaim (Bloom) is in St. Louis right now."

Bloom was the Red Sox' chief baseball officer when Devers signed his long-term contract. He was fired after the 2023 season and replaced by Craig Breslow, who signed Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million last week.

Cora isn't sweating the spring training drama. The skipper is ignoring the noise and focusing on assembling the lineup that will help Boston clinch a postseason berth for the first time since 2021.

"He has a lot of pride. We know that," Cora said of Devers, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "He feels like he's the third baseman. He's going to work out as the third baseman. And we're going to make decisions accordingly.

"Here, it's not about Bregman or Devers or Cora. It's for the Boston Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is going to be for the benefit of the team."

The Red Sox will take the field at JetBlue Park for their first spring training game Feb. 21 when they host Northeastern University. Their first game against an MLB club is scheduled for Feb. 22 vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.