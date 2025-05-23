Devers makes Red Sox history after monster two-HR game vs. Orioles

Rafael Devers is one of the hottest hitters in the MLB right now.

The Boston Red Sox slugger blasted two home runs in Game 1 of a day/night doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Friday.

The Red Sox earned a 19-5 win as a result. They are back to .500 with a 26-26 record entering the second game of the doubleheader.

Devers' first homer was a three-run shot that gave the Red Sox a 6-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Devers continued to dominate at the plate in the eighth inning with a grand slam, which bolstered Boston's advantage to 16-3.

Overall, Devers went 4-for-6 with two home runs, eight RBI, three runs scored and one strikeout.

The 28-year-old veteran made some history, too. His two homers gave him 212 for his career, passing Rico Petrocelli for sole possession of 10th place on the Red Sox all-time home run leaderboard.

Ted Williams, 521 David Ortiz, 483 Carl Yastrzemski, 452 Jim Rice, 382 Dwight Evans, 379 Manny Ramirez, 274 Mo Vaughn, 230 Bobby Doerr, 223 Jimmie Foxx, 222, Rafael Devers, 212

After a slow start to the season, Devers has been red-hot of late. In fact, he's hitting .397 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 15 walks and nine runs scored in 68 at-bats during the month of May. For the season, Devers is batting .299 with 12 homers and 47 RBI.

Rafael Devers is only the 5th Red Sox player ever with at least 10 HR, 30 RBI, and a .500 OBP over any 25-game span:



Rafael Devers

Ted Williams

Jimmie Foxx

Manny Ramírez

Mo Vaughn — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) May 23, 2025

Devers switched from third base to designated hitter this season after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman as a free agent back in February. Bregman left Friday's first game with a right quad injury, and if he misses any time, it will be interesting to see if Devers plays third base.