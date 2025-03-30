Trending

Continuing Coverage

Watch Celtics-Spurs coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell hits first career MLB home run

Campbell's MLB career has started out very well.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell is making his presence felt.

The Red Sox rookie hit his first career MLB home run in the fourth inning of Saturday night's road game against the Texas Rangers.

Campbell crushed a pitch over the middle of the plate and sent the ball 431 feet over the fence in left-center field:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Campbell went 1-for-3 in the Opening Day win over the Rangers on Thursday before going 2-for-4 at the plate in Friday's loss.

Campbell entered the season as the Red Sox's second-best prospect and the No. 7 ranked prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com.

He's a tremendous hitter and a quality defender. Don't be surprised if Campbell plays a meaningful role in Boston's success this season.

More Red Sox coverage

Craig Breslow Mar 28

Craig Breslow details conversations with Devers about move to DH this year

Boston Red Sox Mar 27

Red Sox takeaways: Abreu's HRs help Boston beat Rangers on Opening Day

Boston Red Sox Mar 26

Red Sox predictions roundup: Experts are optimistic on Boston's season

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxKristian Campbell
Share
Dashboard
NBC Boston Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us