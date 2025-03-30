Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell is making his presence felt.

The Red Sox rookie hit his first career MLB home run in the fourth inning of Saturday night's road game against the Texas Rangers.

Campbell crushed a pitch over the middle of the plate and sent the ball 431 feet over the fence in left-center field:

431 FT and 112.2 MPH off the bat 🔥



Kristian Campbell sent this ball packing for his first career home run! pic.twitter.com/1uPvvamJjC — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

Campbell went 1-for-3 in the Opening Day win over the Rangers on Thursday before going 2-for-4 at the plate in Friday's loss.

Campbell entered the season as the Red Sox's second-best prospect and the No. 7 ranked prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com.

He's a tremendous hitter and a quality defender. Don't be surprised if Campbell plays a meaningful role in Boston's success this season.