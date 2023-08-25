Betts reflects on Red Sox tenure: ‘I had the time of my life'

Friday marks a bittersweet day for Boston Red Sox fans as they will welcome Mookie Betts back to Fenway Park.

Betts is back in Boston for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2020 MLB season. The three-game series surely will bring back some memories for the superstar outfielder, who earned an American League MVP award and a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2018.

Before Friday's game, Betts spoke to reporters and opened up about his time in Boston. He was asked whether he would recommend playing in Boston to other players in the league.

"I would definitely recommend it. It's a super dope place to play," Betts answered. "I had the time of my life playing here. I think a lot of people do. But I would tell them, if you go up there, you know you gotta play well. ... I think that's why I did play well. Because I knew every day I put the uniform on, you gotta play well no matter what, or the media, the fans, people will let you know. That's a blessing. That's the good part. That's what I enjoyed so much.

"So it's almost like a fear of hearing what people had to say. That's sort of what drove me to be successful. And so, I would tell them, you're going to have fun playing in Boston, but you're only going to have fun if you play well. And that should drive you to play well."

Heading into the weekend, Betts admitted he's nervous to return to Fenway Park in a different uniform. The 30-year-old seems unsure about the kind of reception he'll get from fans, though anything other than a rousing ovation would be a surprise.

Betts also reiterated on Friday that he hoped to spend his career in Boston, a claim that has been disputed since his departure. He deferred to the Red Sox front office to answer any further questions about how his contract negotiations with the club went down.

"I'll let Chaim (Bloom) and those guys explain that. Or John Henry, whoever. I'll let them explain that," Betts said.

Four years into his Dodgers career, Betts remains one of the league's premier players. He's currently in the National League MVP conversation with a .310/.405/.605 slash line, 34 homers, and 89 RBIs through 120 games.

First pitch for Friday's much-anticipated Red Sox-Dodgers series opener is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.