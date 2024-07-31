The MLB trade deadline is over and there's no question the Red Sox improved, even if only marginally. They're better at four spots than they were a week ago, and that's progress.

But it's not the whole story.

Baseball's transactions orgy doesn't happen in a vacuum, and despite Craig Breslow's contention that the Red Sox focused on running "their own race," their moves must also be evaluated vs. the rest of the American League playoff hopefuls. After all, as manager Alex Cora noted last month, if the teams around you get better, that effectively makes you worse.

By this subjective measure, it's hard to put the Red Sox anywhere beyond middle of the pack.

It's possible they'll hit on relievers Lucas Sims and/or Luis Garcia, which would go a long way towards reversing their recent struggles, but it's more likely that those two, plus left-hander James Paxton and catcher Danny Jansen, will top out at league average performance. There's value there, but it doesn't necessarily inspire rapture.

Other contenders are hoping for more out of their acquisitions, so let's see how the Red Sox stack up.

Winners: Orioles

Baltimore needed to acquire a starter capable of starting a playoff game, and former Rays right-hander Zach Eflin immediately slots in behind ace Corbin Burnes and homegrown product Grayson Rodriguez.

Baltimore also added former Marlins All-Star Trevor Rogers, who represents a wild card. Add proven postseason reliever Seranthony Domínguez (1.13 lifetime ERA) and scuffling former Silver Slugger Eloy Jimenez, and there's the potential for a big return, even if it felt like the prospect-rich O's could've done more.

Losers: Twins

If ever there's a team ripe to be overtaken in the standings, this is it.

The Twins played the part of small-market wallflowers, acquiring only soft-throwing reliever Trevor Richards in a minor deal with the Blue Jays. They didn't add a starter or bat, and it's hard to imagine them holding off the hard-charging Royals, let alone catching the first-place Guardians.

Kansas City may be Boston's immediate target in the standings, but long term, it's Minnesota.

Winners: Royals

Talk about the transformative power of one superstar. Bobby Witt Jr. is making a legitimate case for MVP, and his emergence made the Royals smart buyers.

They added Michael Lorenzen to shore up the back of their rotation, Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey to fortify the bullpen, and infielder Paul DeJong to provide some versatility and pop. KC made it clear it's not going anywhere.

Losers: Guardians

Oh, the poor AL Central. There's not a lot of money floating around the division, at least not when the White Sox are woeful, and Cleveland stayed true to form, despite owning the best record in baseball.

Outfielder Lane Thomas, acquired from the Nationals, should help, but I'm sure I'm not alone at my double take after seeing they had acquired Alex Cobb. Wait, that Alex Cobb? The one who pitched for the Rays a hundred years ago? Yup, that's the one.

Cleveland had earned more help, but it couldn't afford it.

Winners: Yankees

Jazz Chisolm Jr. has taken New York by storm, with four home runs and eight RBIs in just three games.

The Yankees had hoped the audacious young All-Star would blossom under the big lights, and so far, so good. He has revitalized a team careening towards another disastrous collapse, and if he can keep it up, he'll take a lot of heat off of sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

The Yankees also added reliever Mark Leiter Jr., a strikeout machine.

Losers: Astros

Houston paid a steep price for Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who's not a huge upgrade on Paxton, really. It was a disappointing deadline for a club that often makes a splash, and had earned more help based on its remarkable turnaround from 10 games out in mid-June to tied for first by late July.

Houston still has the horses to emerge from the American League, but a higher-end starter would've made a world of difference, especially with injuries devastating the rotation.

Winners: Mariners

Give Seattle president Jerry Dipoto this much – he doesn't think small.

Blessed with one of the game's best rotations, the Mariners knew they couldn't hold off the Astros (and maybe even the Rangers) without more offense, so they went out and got big-game performer Randy Arozarena from the Rays, as well as steady veteran Justin Turner from the Jays.

Those two bats alone could make a difference in October, and Seattle also added battle-tested reliever Yimi Garcia. Anyone wishing the Red Sox had made a splash, this is what they're talking about.

Losers: Rangers

The defending World Series champs entered the deadline in the posture of buyers, but only ended up adding backup catcher Carson Kelly and well-traveled reliever Andrew Chafin. Those acquisitions netted out as even less, considering they traded Lorenzen.

With ace Max Scherzer back and former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom nearing a return from Tommy John, the Rangers may still have a run in them. But they didn't do much to help themselves in the meantime.