WATCH: Marcelo Mayer homers twice in Wednesday's game vs. Rays

Marcelo Mayer's sweet left-handed swing was on display during Wednesday night's Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at Fenway Park.

Mayer, Boston's No. 2 prospect, took Rays starter Zack Littell deep twice for the first two Fenway Park homers of his promising career. The first homer came in the second inning and was a 418-foot solo shot down the right field line:

418 ft for Mayer! 😤 pic.twitter.com/CRzkzeDdfc — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 11, 2025

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

In the fourth inning, Mayer blasted his second homer 410 feet in the same location:

MARCELO x 2 pic.twitter.com/gWZpXudErr — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2025

Mayer, 22, became the youngest Red Sox player with a multi-homer game since Rafael Devers in 2018.

With the "Big Three" of Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony finally on the big-league roster, the youth movement in Boston is in full effect. Anthony was the story of Tuesday's game vs. the Rays as he propelled the Red Sox to victory with a two-run double for his first MLB hit.

Mayer is up to three homers on the season. His first career homer came at Yankee Stadium on June 6.