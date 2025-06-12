Mayer has great reaction to first Fenway Park home runs of his career

Expectations are high for Marcelo Mayer as a Boston Red Sox player, and his impressive potential was on full display during Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Mayer hit two home runs to right field -- one in the second inning and another in the fourth inning -- to help the Red Sox beat the Rays 4-3 for their fourth win in the last five games.

418 ft for Mayer! 😤 pic.twitter.com/CRzkzeDdfc — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 11, 2025

Mayer now has three home runs on the season, but these two homers were his first in front of the fans at Fenway Park. It was a moment that the Red Sox's No. 2 prospect won't ever forget.

"It's always better to hit a homer at home compared to on the road," Mayer told reporters postgame, as seen in the video player above. "I'd much rather get cheered than booed. It was awesome. I love this place. I love the energy that Fenway Park brings. It's something I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Mayer made his major league debut May 24, and he's played pretty well since, especially of late. He has tallied at least one hit in four of his last six games, and he has scored at least one run in seven of his eight games played in June.

Wednesday's victory was the first time he scored twice and collected two or more hits in the same game.

"It felt really good," Mayer said. "To get the first one at home was special. Getting the second one, anytime you can help the team out offensively means a lot."

Adjusting to the majors always takes a little bit of time. The speed of the game is faster and the quality of the pitching is much better than what these prospects see in the minor leagues.

But Mayer has looked very good so far, which is an encouraging sign for the Red Sox.

"The process always stays the same," Mayer said. "I feel more comfortable every day I'm here."

Mayer and the Red Sox are off Thursday before welcoming the rival New York Yankees to Fenway Park for a pivotal three-game series that starts Friday. Boston won two of three games against New York at Yankee Stadium last weekend.