Kutter Crawford to have wrist surgery after off-field ‘accident'

Kutter Crawford won't pitch a single game for the Boston Red Sox in 2025, it appears.

The 29-year-old right-hander will undergo right wrist surgery that will "most likely" sideline him for the rest of the season, manager Alex Cora told reporters Wednesday.

Crawford began the year on the injured list with a right knee injury but developed a wrist injury in the spring. According to Cora, Crawford recently exacerbated that wrist injury due to an off-field "accident."

While Cora didn't provide more details on the incident, he insisted it was not due to irresponsible behavior on Crawford's part, per MassLive's Sean McAdam.

Crawford looked like an ace in the early stages of the 2024 season, allowing just two earned runs total over his first five starts and entering the All-Star break with a 3.00 ERA and 1.044 WHIP. He struggled mightily in the second half of the season, however, posting a 6.59 ERA over his final 13 starts and finishing the season with 34 home runs allowed, the most in Major League Baseball.

Despite Crawford's struggles down the stretch in 2024, he was still expected to be an everyday starter for Boston in 2025 after recovering from his knee injury. Instead, Crawford will remain on an extensive list of injured Red Sox starters that includes Tanner Houck, Hunter Dobbins, Patrick Sandoval and the newly-acquired Jordan Hicks.

The Red Sox' current rotation consists of ace Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito and Richard Fitts, who will start Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels as Boston aims to end a four-game losing streak.