Kristian Campbell's MLB career couldn't have gotten off to a much better start.

The No. 2 ranked Boston Red Sox prospect cracked the Opening Day roster as the club's starting second baseman and has done nothing but rake since his big-league debut. Through 29 games, Campbell is slashing .301/.407/.495 with four home runs and 12 RBI.

On Friday, the league recognized Campbell's hot start with the American League Rookie of the Month honor for March and April. New York Mets second baseman Luisangel Acuña earned the award in the National League.

Kristian Campbell: .301 AVG, .902 OPS, 7 HR, 26 RBI

Luisangel Acuña: .288 AVG, 13 R, 7 SB



Your AL and NL Rookies of the Month for March/April! pic.twitter.com/NBEcYw7MSB — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2025

Campbell is third on the Red Sox in doubles (eight), walks (19), and slugging percentage (.495), second in batting average (.301), and first in on-base percentage (.407). He ranks ninth in MLB in OBP.

If Campbell's success is an indication of what's to come from his fellow top Red Sox prospects, the future is bright for Boston. Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer, the other members of Boston's "Big Three," have been on fire at Triple-A Worcester to start this season. They could force their way onto the big-league club later this year.

The Red Sox will return to action Friday against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park as they look to bounce back from a series loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Campbell will miss his second consecutive game with right rib discomfort and is considered day-to-day, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.