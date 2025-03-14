WATCH: Campbell, Mayer, and Anthony homer in Spring Breakout game

Boston Red Sox fans have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the franchise's future. Three of them went deep during Thursday's Spring Breakout Prospect Showcase.

Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer each homered in the game between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays' top prospects. Campbell (No. 2 ranked Red Sox prospect) and Mayer (No. 3) went back-to-back in the third inning:

Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer went back-to-back 💪



The @RedSox farm system is living up to the hype at #SpringBreakout. pic.twitter.com/t9GgIcOGGd — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2025

Anthony (No. 1) launched a solo homer deep into right field during the fifth inning:

Roman Anthony, Red Sox No. 1 prospect, made this baseball disappear 🤯 #SpringBreakout pic.twitter.com/8sxhvix6Fy — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2025

A harbinger of what's to come in 2025? Potentially.

Campbell, Mayer, and Anthony each have a real chance to make an impact with the big-league club this season. Campbell has the clearest path to playing time as a second baseman, though it remains to be seen whether the Red Sox will roll with Alex Bregman, Vaughn Grissom, or David Hamilton at the position instead.

Mayer is expected to begin the season in Triple-A after a season-ending injury prevented him from debuting with Worcester. However, he could earn a quick promotion to the majors if starting shortstop Trevor Story's injury woes continue.

Anthony already appears big-league ready at 20 years old, though an outfield logjam on the MLB roster could keep him in the minors to begin the campaign. Still, it shouldn't be long before the No. 1 prospect in the sport gets the call to The Show.

The "Big Three" represents a new era for baseball in Boston. If the trio pans out, it'll go a long way toward reigniting the excitement that has been missing from Fenway Park since the club's last postseason appearance in 2021.