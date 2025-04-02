Trending

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox, Campbell agree to eight-year extension after five MLB games

The Red Sox are taking a smart gamble on Kristian Campbell's potential.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to sign one of their top young players, Kristian Campbell, to a long-term contract extension.

The team announced Wednesday that Campbell's deal spans eight years with club options for 2033 and 2034. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the extension is worth $60 million and could reach as high as $100 million.

This is a great move by the Red Sox, who have locked up a potential star to a very team-friendly contract well into the next decade. If Campbell doesn't reach his potential, this is a contract the Red Sox can easily stomach. But if Campbell does reach his potential, this contract should be one of the best in baseball.

Campbell entered the 2025 season as the No. 7 prospect in the sport, per MLB.com's rankings. He opened the year as the Red Sox's starting second baseman, and he has been one of their best players through five games.

Campbell is batting .375 (6-for-16) with one home run, two RBI, four runs scored, four walks and five strikeouts so far this season.

This contract for Campbell comes a few days after the Red Sox signed starting pitcher Garrett Crochet to a six-year, $170 million extension that begins in 2026.

The Red Sox resume their series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Boston Red SoxKristian Campbell
