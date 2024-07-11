Jansen says it's ‘obvious' Red Sox need these upgrades at trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most fascinating teams to watch ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

They have largely exceeded expectations so far by posting a 50-41 record entering Thursday's game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park. The Red Sox sit in the third wild card playoff spot in the American League but lead the Kansas City Royals -- who come to Boston for a three-game series beginning Friday -- by just a half-game.

Reinforcements are needed to ensure the Red Sox have the best possible chance to reach the playoffs. Their chances of making it are just under 50 percent right now.

What exactly do the Red Sox need?

“It’s obvious what we need,” Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen recently told WEEI's Rob Bradford on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast. “It’s obvious we need a right-handed bat. It’s obvious we need a starter or two. And we’ll compete against anybody.”

Starting pitching is essential to a winning playoff team, and you never have too much of it. Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford have been fantastic in that role this season. Houck even made the All-Star team. But one more quality starter would be a huge boost for this Boston pitching staff. You never know how injuries are going to impact your depth.

A right-handed bat would be a valuable upgrade, too, when you consider the Red Sox rank 14th out of 15 AL teams in both hits and home runs among right-handed hitters. They rank 13th out of 15 AL clubs in both walks and doubles among right-handed batters as well.

The Red Sox have a genuine opportunity to return to the postseason for just the second time since 2018. Squandering it would be a huge mistake. They don't need to add an All-Star to the mix, but an addition or two has the potential to make a really positive impact on their ability to not just get to the playoffs but maybe do a little damage while there.