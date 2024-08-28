Duran becomes first player in MLB history with these impressive numbers

Jarren Duran has made a name for himself as one of Major League Baseball's best all-around players in 2024.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has excelled at the plate, in the field, and on the basepaths this season. His impact has been unlike anyone else's in the league, and the numbers prove it.

On Tuesday, Duran became the first player in MLB history to record at least 10 triples, 20 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 40 doubles in a season, according to J.P. Long (@Sox Notes on X).

Duran finished Tuesday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-for-4 with his 20th home run of the year. The 27-year-old has hit three homers in the last two days.

After a rough start to his big-league career, Duran has developed into a potential perennial All-Star talent. He was selected to his first All-Star Game this season and was named MVP after hitting what turned out to be the game-winning homer for the American League.

Despite Duran's stellar campaign, the Red Sox are hanging by a thread in the playoff race. They're 9.5 games back in the AL East standings and 4.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot with 31 games left on the schedule.