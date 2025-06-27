Are Jarren Duran's days with the Boston Red Sox numbered?

With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, Duran's name has been among the most often mentioned in rumors across the league. The 28-year-old outfielder was No. 2 on ESPN's top 50 trade candidates list, which set his odds of being dealt at a reasonably high 25 percent.

The Red Sox' outfield logjam increases those odds. Duran headlines a Boston outfield that also includes Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, and Rob Refsnyder. Trading Duran could clear a path for Anthony, MLB's No. 1 prospect, to play every day in left field with Rafaela in center and Abreu in right.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

If the Red Sox sell ahead of the deadline, the 2024 All-Star Game MVP would undoubtedly be one of their most valuable trade chips. During an appearance on Underdog's Section 10 podcast, he addressed the possibility that his time in Boston is nearing its end.

"Honestly, the way I think about it is I have absolutely no say and no control. So why would I even give it two thoughts?" Duran said. "That's the way I think about it.

"If it happens, I'll probably break down crying having to say goodbye to (Rob) Refsnyder and Trevor Story and the boys. That'll happen, but at the end of the day, it's like, I have absolutely no control. The more I feed that into my own brain, the more it's gonna tear me up. So I just don't really think about it. And if it happens, it happens. But at the end of the day, I have no control."

ESPN listed the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets as Duran's best fits if he's dealt. The Padres have reportedly already shown interest in acquiring him.

Of course, if the Red Sox remain in the playoff hunt, trading Duran would be unwise. Although his 2025 campaign hasn't been on par with his 2024 breakout, he's still one of the club's most talented players. He showed MVP potential last season, leading the majors in doubles (48) and triples (14) while posting 21 homers and a .834 OPS.

But if Boston's season continues to spiral, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will be busy fielding calls from teams willing to pay a hefty price for Duran's services. By trading veteran slugger Rafael Devers to the Giants in a stunner, Breslow has made it clear he isn't afraid to part ways with fan favorites if he believes it's for the benefit of the team's long-term outlook.

For now, Duran will look to help the Red Sox snap their five-game losing streak when they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Fenway Park. He'll bat leadoff in Friday's series opener with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.